Case to fall like 'house of cards' if two women not believed

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week. Kerri-Anne Mesner

THE jury has retired to deliberate in the trial of a Rockhampton plastic surgeon defending sexual assault charges from allegations of inappropriate touching during examinations.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, 55, has pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court to 25 charges of sexual assault and common assault in relation to allegations from seven female patients.

Patients' allegations range from inappropriate touching of their breasts to Dr Arumugam - known as Dr Aru by colleagues and patients - sticking his fingers in their mouths during consultations.

Before retiring yesterday afternoon, Judge Michael Burnett gave the jury some directions about the case and law.

"In this case, the outcome will depend on whether you can accept the evidence of (complainant C) and (complainant D) beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

"If not, the whole prosecution case falls like a house of cards. Because unless you accept the evidence of (complainant C) and (complainant D) beyond reasonable doubt the counts concerning each other complainant must fail because the Crown have failed to establish that he (Dr Aru) intended the touching to have any sexual connotation - that is, to obtain sexual gratification from it.”

The court heard during the trial testimony that complaint C attended Dr Aru for a skin cancer and alleged he placed his fingers inside her mouth, along with placing a hand on one of her breasts while turning her and taking photographs.

Complainant D is a woman who testified that her grandson was in the room when Dr Aru used his headlamp to distract the child and slip his hand under the patient's bra and touch her nipple.

Judge Burnett outlined points for the jury to take into consideration, warned to "scrutinise with great care” when deliberating on charges related to complainant A - a woman who saw Dr Aru for a post liposuction operation examination and complained his hand 'massaged her pubic bone'.

"(Dr Aru) is a experienced medical practitioner providing specialist medical treatment,” Judge Burnett said.

"He is possessed of particular knowledge related to his speciality which would not be known and understood by the complainant concerning the nature and purpose of his medical examination.

"An absence of such knowledge could result in misunderstanding the nature and purpose of the examination, particularly when a patient presents with a belief of as the necessity and ambit of the examination to be conducted.

"These are the sought of issues that are troubling in this case because you've got lay people commenting on the ways of doctors.”

No verdicts had been announced by close of business yesterday.