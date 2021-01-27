Cash in: $150K up for grabs for Capricornia projects

Frenchville Sports Club GM Damien Massingham and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the unveiling of the new digital scoreboard, funded by the Stronger Communities Programme.

Applications for $150,000 for community projects in Capricornia are now open.

Round six of the Australian Government’s Stronger Communities Program funds small capital projects which will improve local community participation and contribute to the community.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said this would fund up to 20 projects in Capricornia, with grants of between $2,500 and $20,000 available to cover up to 100 per cent of eligible project costs, except for local governing bodies where grant funding will be up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

“I encourage all interested eligible organisations in Capricornia to consider potential projects to bring forward, as this kind of funding can be the difference which helps a local priority project off the drawing board and launches it into reality,” Ms Landry said.

“In previous rounds, this has included the Frenchville Sports Club’s new digital scoreboard, C & K Middlemount’s new outdoor play equipment and Victoria Park Bowls Club’s disability access upgrades to name a few.

“These investments have had a significant impact in local communities, including encouraging greater community participation and social networks, improving local amenity and of course providing lasting upgrades or equipment which supports our communities in future opportunities for growth.

“This is why I am excited to now have another round of funding available to support even more projects here in Central Queensland as we continue to band together to reinvigorate our local economy, businesses and communities.”

Frenchville Sports Club general manager Damien Massingham said the club was enormously appreciative of the support provided by Ms Landry in the last round of funding for the Stronger Communities Program, which assisted the club to install a state-of-the-art new electronic scoreboard.

“The new scoreboard has enabled us to have more sporting events at Frenchville Sports Club and provides the opportunity to host wider community events in the future,” Mr Massingham said.

Applications close on Monday March 22.

Further information can be found here.