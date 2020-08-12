CASH SPLASH: $11m dedicated to CQ school upgrade projects

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Parkhurst State School principal Lyle Walker in January.

THE State Government will spend $6.2 million on eight new classrooms at Parkhurst State School.

It is the most expensive of 10 major projects at Central Queensland schools planned for this financial year, worth about $11 million altogether.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said he was pleased $2 million was going towards schools in his electorate.

“This funding is welcome news for these local communities, but also for local tradies who can tender for these projects,” he said.

“Some of these projects include an amenities upgrade at Glenmore State School and a hard roof shade on the Prep play area at Crescent Lagoon State School.

“I can’t wait to see these local projects get off the ground over the next 12 months.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said as well as the significant investment of $6.2 million in Parkhurst SS, it was wonderful to see a handful of schools receiving almost $2.9 million in funding to improve their facilities.

“I know the students and staff of Frenchville State School will be glad to see almost $1 million allocated to a new roof over the sports courts,” she said.

“Also, staff and students at Yeppoon State High School will be rapt in the $900,000 investment to upgrade their science block.”

The main projects are as follows:

– $6.2 million for eight classrooms at Parkhurst State School.

– $192,000 for a covered STEM amphitheatre at Glenmore State High School.

– $990,000 for refurbishments to the science block at Yeppoon State High School.

– $450,000 for an upgrade to “amenities” at Glenmore State School.

– $990,000 for a roof over sports courts at Frenchville State School.

– $634,000 for school maintenance in the Keppel electorate.

– $232,000 for minor works at schools in Keppel.

– $922,000 for school maintenance in the Rockhampton electorate.

– $357,000 for minor works at schools in Rockhampton.

– $100,000 for shade cover at Crescent Lagoon State School.

Last week, Ms Lauga announced the completion of infrastructure work worth $438,000 at Farnborough State School and Yeppoon State School.

She wrote on Facebook yesterday that across Queensland, more than 700 people would work on the government’s planned school upgrades, which will cost $220 million.

Shadow Education Minister Jarrod Bleijie said he agreed with improving schools and supporting teachers and students, but added that “Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to release her secret list of school upgrades because this should be above politics and every Queensland parent deserves to know”.

“Our kids’ education should be above politics, not used for Labor pork barrelling just before a state election.”