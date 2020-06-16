CASH SPLASH: Free $50K for first home builders in Rocky area

You can claim up to $50K in grants to build a new home in the Rocky area.

FIRST home builders in the Rockhampton region can access up to $50,000 in government grants, with the Queensland Government revealing plans to increase its grant scheme.

As part of its multimillion-dollar economic recovery package announced today, the Queensland Government will chip in an extra $5000 for eligible parties building a new home in regional Queensland.

This is on top of the Queensland Government’s existing $15,000 grant for first home builders, taking the state’s grant contribution to $20,000.

In recent weeks, the Federal Government also announced its ‘HomeBuilder’ scheme which would provide a $25,000 grant for new home builders.

Those hoping to cash in on this grant only have until the end of the year to do so.

Contracts must be signed between June 4, 2020 and December 31, 2020 and construction must commence within three months of the contract date.

Rockhampton residents are even luckier than those building a home in other local government areas, with the Rockhampton Regional Council also providing $5000 as part of its Housing and Construction Grant.

The RRC initiative is in place to provide residents with an incentive and support to build a new house in the Rockhampton Local Government Area in order to increase the number of new homes within the region, stimulate activity across the building and construction industries and facilitate future population growth.

The RRC grant applies to contracts dated on or after 1 August 2019, with construction to be completed by 31 March 2021.

Only one grant is payable per new home and only one grant per person is available.

The number of approved applications under the program is limited to 200 with applications assessed and approved according to the time and date of their receipt.

You can buy off the plan or choose to build yourself.

But you need to get in quick for this one, with the program closing on June 30, 2020.

For more details and to apply for the RRC grant, head to https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Grants-and-Sponsorships/Housing-Construction-Grant

FUNDING BREAKDOWN

Queensland Government: $15,000 First Home Owners’ grant plus $5000 grant for those building in regional Queensland.

Federal Government: $25,000 HomeBuilder Grant for eligible applicants building a new home. Contracts must be signed by December 31, 2020 with construction starting within three months of the contract date.

Rockhampton Regional Council: $5000 for a new build in the Rockhampton Local Government Area. Only 200 grants available and the program closes on June 30.