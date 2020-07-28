Cash splash: Which CQ groups got slice of $7000 funding

Capricornia Catchments' Project Officer Shelly McArdle conducting weed identification and mapping, a project previously successful in funding.

COMMUNITY gardens and other sustainable projects have received a boost with $7000 in grants approved.

Rockhampton Regional Council approved the latest round of community-based initiatives under the Environment and Sustainability Scheme.

The successful initiatives included:

Central Queensland Indigenous Development Limited: Community garden and sustainable living program – capacity building workshops: $3000.

Bundara Kindergarten Incorporated: Encouraging sustainability through play – practical waste management: $1000.

Capricorn Conservation Council: Citizen Science: Introduction to Environmental DNA – scientific data collection and community awareness workshops: $3000.

Multicultural Australia tucker time

The council scheme aims to support community-led environment and sustainability initiatives and provide funding.

The applications for the fifth round of the program closed on July 6 and three eligible applications were received.

The requested funding is within the existing 2020-21 budget allocation.

The scheme was established in February 2019 and has supported 16 projects, five of which have been fully completed.