Cash splash: Which CQ groups got slice of $7000 funding
COMMUNITY gardens and other sustainable projects have received a boost with $7000 in grants approved.
Rockhampton Regional Council approved the latest round of community-based initiatives under the Environment and Sustainability Scheme.
The successful initiatives included:
- Central Queensland Indigenous Development Limited: Community garden and sustainable living program – capacity building workshops: $3000.
- Bundara Kindergarten Incorporated: Encouraging sustainability through play – practical waste management: $1000.
- Capricorn Conservation Council: Citizen Science: Introduction to Environmental DNA – scientific data collection and community awareness workshops: $3000.
The council scheme aims to support community-led environment and sustainability initiatives and provide funding.
The applications for the fifth round of the program closed on July 6 and three eligible applications were received.
The requested funding is within the existing 2020-21 budget allocation.
The scheme was established in February 2019 and has supported 16 projects, five of which have been fully completed.