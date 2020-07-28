Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Capricornia Catchments' Project Officer Shelly McArdle conducting weed identification and mapping, a project previously successful in funding.
Capricornia Catchments' Project Officer Shelly McArdle conducting weed identification and mapping, a project previously successful in funding.
News

Cash splash: Which CQ groups got slice of $7000 funding

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
28th Jul 2020 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMMUNITY gardens and other sustainable projects have received a boost with $7000 in grants approved.

Rockhampton Regional Council approved the latest round of community-based initiatives under the Environment and Sustainability Scheme.

The successful initiatives included:

  • Central Queensland Indigenous Development Limited: Community garden and sustainable living program – capacity building workshops: $3000.
  • Bundara Kindergarten Incorporated: Encouraging sustainability through play – practical waste management: $1000.
  • Capricorn Conservation Council: Citizen Science: Introduction to Environmental DNA – scientific data collection and community awareness workshops: $3000.
Multicultural Australia tucker time
Multicultural Australia tucker time

The council scheme aims to support community-led environment and sustainability initiatives and provide funding.

The applications for the fifth round of the program closed on July 6 and three eligible applications were received.

The requested funding is within the existing 2020-21 budget allocation.

The scheme was established in February 2019 and has supported 16 projects, five of which have been fully completed.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH NOW: Mackay SHS v Kirwan SHS

        premium_icon WATCH NOW: Mackay SHS v Kirwan SHS

        Rugby League The Aaron Payne Cup opening round kicks off today when Mackay SHS travels to face 2019 champions Kirwan.

        Disability carer had a few too many scotches before driving

        premium_icon Disability carer had a few too many scotches before driving

        News He drank throughout the night, and tossed back another in the morning before...

        How you can get your hands on some free plants

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on some free plants

        Gardening Spruce up your garden with Australian flora before National Tree Day this...

        Underground workers demand answers after miners hurt

        premium_icon Underground workers demand answers after miners hurt

        Health Work has stopped part of the mine after two employees were injured overnight.