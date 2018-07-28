Cash windfall from Yeppoon Triathlon but residents unhappy

HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars are expected to pour into Yeppoon's economy this weekend because of the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival but not everyone is happy.

Yeppoon resident Amanda Harris, who lives on Woodwind Valley, Farnborough, contacted The Morning Bulletin to complain about the road closures associated with the event.

"It is not on that us, including all residents from the round about out past Browns Lane, can not leave our properties/streets between 6am and 10.45am [Sunday] morning due to being cut off because of the triathlon,” Ms Harris said.

"I would like this publicised as I believe there are a lot of residents that are not aware of this, my daughter starts work at 8am in Yeppoon and my son has footy at 10am at Barmaryee.

"The officials have told me 'too bad, so sad', leave home by 6am, although their signage says 5am to 10am.”

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival race organiser Glenn Skinner was apologetic to the local residents and businesses who would be affected but said it was almost impossible to please everyone when organising an event of this magnitude.

"The difficulty with running something like a triathlon is the bike does need space so I can only say that we have much appreciation to everyone in Farnborough plus all the businesses in Yeppoon.” Mr Skinner said.

"Some of which are going to benefit but also they do lose some of their usual Sunday morning trade because of road closures.

"We estimate around $600000 will come into the local economy, we just hope that balances off some of the negative elements of the triathlon.”

Mr Skinner said it was an arduous process to gain the appropriate permissions for the festival.

"We've worked closely with the police, the council, Triathlon Australia, insurance bodies, race referees, technical officials, everybody else that goes into making the race happen,” he said.

Mr Skinner said his organisation liked to give back to the community and as part of their operating budget, they donated 10-15 per cent of their earnings to local charities like the RACQ Rescue Helicopter Service.

