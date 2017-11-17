Cashless chaos: CQ town's only ATM breaks down

Springsure locals have had a very frustrating past few weeks and are not happy with the breakdown of the ANZ ATM.

SPRINGSURE locals have had a frustrating past few weeks with the breakdown of the only bank ATM in town.

Locals noticed the screen was frozen on the ATM and immediately reported this to ANZ on Thursday, November 2.

The ATM was eventually replaced on Monday, November 6, however, to locals' dismay it remained unusable until Saturday, November 11.

Owner of the Springsure Convenience and Takeaway, Desley Abdy, said she knew this was going to be a major problem the town would face with the closure of the ANZ bank a few months back.

"Even when the branch was there, sometimes it would be two or three days out," Mrs Abdy said.

"At least back then there was someone you could call and they would come out and work out what was wrong with the ATM.

"It's always been a bit of a hiccup that one, it's often out of cash.

"If it breaks down, it usually happens on weekends, because everyone comes here and then our ATM is out of cash."

Mrs Abdy is unsure why the ANZ branch closed when they were supposedly receiving plenty of business from locals.

"They weren't very considerate, because us and Spar all used to do our banking there and now we are basically forced to drive 67km to Emerald to do it," she said.

"It's just enticing people to spend more money in Emerald. Every cent they spend there is a cent they don't spend here and that's when local businesses start to suffer.

"It's like a domino effect, one thing goes and the rest start to follow."

Bringing a branch back to Springsure is Mrs Abdy's solution to the dilemma the town has been facing regarding the regular ATM breakdowns.

"Bringing a branch back would most certainly resolve this issue of the town running out of cash, even if it was just a smaller branch like Bendigo Bank," Mrs Abdy said.

Member of the P&C at Springsure State School, Robyna Killalea, said not having access to the ATM last week was not good at all for her family.

"We couldn't pay for tuck shop last week at school, Spar weren't giving out money and the post office was limited," Ms Killalea said.

"We had a few people drive to Emerald with our cards so they could get money out for us, but you can't do that all the time."

An ANZ spokesman has said they were aware of the issue on Thursday, November 2, and sent a maintenance team to fix a frozen screen on the ATM in Springsure.

"We eventually replaced the ATM on Monday, November 6," he said.

"Unfortunately there was a breakdown in communication between some of our team members and the ATM was not available for use until Saturday, November 11.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused our customers and we'll continue to monitor the ATM to ensure it remains in good working order."