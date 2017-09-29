Cashless Rocky mum of four's desperate crime spree

DESPERATE CRIMES: Tamika Rose Hopkins, 28, pleaded guilty to 19 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 29. .

SHE had finally ended a relationship with a violent, abusive man who was the father of her four children when her Centrelink benefits were cut and she got involved with a small crime spree.

Tamika Rose Hopkins, 28, pleaded guilty to 19 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

The charges included receiving tainted property, fraud, attempted fraud, breaches of bail conditions, cannabis possession, failing to appear in court and contravening a police requirement.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said most of the charges related to a financially stressful period of Hopkins' life when her benefits were cut and her sister and her sister's partner were living with her.

Ms Craven told the court Hopkins had ended the long-term violent and abusive relationship with the father of her four children, aged 2.5 years to eight-years, prior to this.

"She was financially struggling,” Ms Craven said.

The court heard both the sister and sister's partner have already pleaded guilty to charges for their involvement in the offending.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox outlined the offending where property was stolen from properties on Jardine St, Bellevue Terrace, Busby St, Livermore St and Millroy St between July 18-22.

Items stolen included credit cards, drivers licences, handbags, cash, jewellery, prescription medication, mobile phones, keys, a birth certificate, Medicare cards and wallets.

Mr Fox said most of the items were located at a Melbourne St address where Hopkins resided during a search warrant which was executed on July 22.

He said the fraud and attempted fraud charges were in relation to when the trio went to Kmart on July 21 and attempted to first purchase two Drink and Wet Baby Dolls and other items worth $41 total using one of the stolen credit cards.

Mr Fox said they went through the self-service check outs, using the paywave method to attempt to make purchases.

The first card was declined, but the next stolen credit card they used was accepted.

Next, they purchased a range of children's toys and pots worth $49 with a stolen credit card.

Then the purchased movie figurines worth $98 before using four stolen credit cards unsuccessfully to purchase a queen-sized blanket worth $49. The blanket was purchased successfully with the fifth card.

Stolen credit cards were also used to purchase $30 of fuel and $30 of phone credit from Coles Express on two separate transactions.

Mr Fox said the cannabis possession charge arose after police attended Hopkins home for a bail curfew check and found the illegal substance in a bedroom.

Ms Craven said the other breaches of bail occurred when her client went to stay with family members as the stress of her situation caused her to have some mental health problems.

Hopkins was also caught by police on December 12 at 2.30am on Eton St, West Rockhampton, in possession of a bag containing expensive bottles of alcohol which had been stolen from a residence 30 minutes prior.

Mr Fox said Hopkins immediately dropped the bag and told police someone had given it to her.

Ms Craven said Hopkins had been working for Multicultural Development Australia but had to give the job away earlier this year when she had to go to Brisbane to give evidence against her former partner in a trial.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Hopkins to a four-month prison term, suspended immediately with an operational period of two years for the fraud charge involving the purchase of the figurines.

He ordered her to pay $148.50 restitution to the National Australia Bank for her share of the paywave transactions at Kmart and fined her $250 for failing to comply with the police officer's requirement.

Mr Press ordered Hopkins be sentenced to a two-year probation period for all remaining charges.