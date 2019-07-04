Menu
A baby was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Crime

Casino arrest over life-threatening injuries to baby

4th Jul 2019 2:20 PM
A MAN will appear in court today after he allegedly injured a baby in his care at Casino.

On May 1, police were notified after a two-month-old boy presented at Lismore Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Officers were told by the doctors the boy had suffered significant head trauma.

He has since been released and alternate care arrangements have been made.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Munmorah to investigate how the child came to be injured.

Following extensive inquires, a 22-year-old man, who is known to the boy, was arrested at a home at Casino just before 1pm yesterday.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm (DV).

Police will allege that the man injured the boy at a home in Casino in April 2019.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

assault baby editors picks lismore base hospital richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

