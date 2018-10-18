Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino.
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Crime

Casino man caught allegedly stealing from ambulance

18th Oct 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

POLICE will allege that at 1.47am on Thursday ambulance officers at Casino Hospital saw a man stealing items from a glove box in an ambulance.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived soon after and spoke to a 45-year-old Casino man. He was searched and police located debit cards belonging to six different people.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for larceny, and he will appear in Casino Local Court in November.

Further investigations will take place in relation to the debit cards. #CasinoNSWcrime

ambulance theft casino hospital editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    premium_icon From meth at 15 to prison at 24: young man's bad start

    Crime Gordon William Munchow was a small time dealer for friends

    Highway closed after truck goes up in flames

    Highway closed after truck goes up in flames

    News EMERGENCY crews on scene after truck fire in Wowan

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    premium_icon Minister’s call to spill agitators: ‘Show some guts’

    Politics LNP Minister Michelle Landry calls out agitators

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:47 AM
    CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    premium_icon CQ students take winning performance to Brisbane competition

    News "Usually it doesn't happen to schools like us”

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners