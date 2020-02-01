Caslick stars as Aussies start with a bang

Charlotte Caslick breaks away from the Spanish defence to score a try on Saturday at the Sydney Sevens. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

CHARLOTTE Caslick is back and she hasn't missed a beat.

In her first appearance since October, the Aussie Sevens star was the driving force behind Australia's first Sydney Sevens pool win over Spain 33-0 on Saturday.

Caslick dodged three defenders and sprinted 80m to cross and claim Australia's first points of the tournament - all on her first real touch of the day.

And she did it all over again in the second half.

The Spaniards were simply no match for the dominant Aussie team, which included seven 2016 Olympic champions - Caslick, Alicia Lucas, Ellia Green, Emilee Cherry, Emma Tonegato, Shannon Parry and skipper Sharni Williams.

Deadly flyer Green ran riot and bagged a triple, Tonegato put on the big hits and Cherry sparked the attack.

As Caslick and Cherry steered the ship together on field for the first time since 2018, Australia terrorised Spain with the same old combinations that helped them win Olympic gold.

Caslick said that things were finally starting to click for the Aussies ahead of Tokyo 2020.

"We didn't actually get that much of a chance to play with ball in hand for that many phases," she said.

"It's just nice looking over seeing Emilee back over there with me, she's got such a calming presence with the girls, I definitely felt that immediately as soon as I ran out there."

Temperatures at Bankwest Stadium soared above 30C but Caslick said the Aussies are welcoming the heat.

Ellia Green skips through Spain’s defence to score.

"It's pretty hot but we love it it's great for us … we're using this one as a real trial for Tokyo so it's great to slowly be getting all the troops back" Caslick said.

The win is the perfect start for the hosts who are still hurting after their disappointing fourth place finish at Hamilton last weekend.

Caslick said she was rapt to be back from injury in time for the Sydney leg of the series.

"After missing Sydney last year I was really excited for this weekend. The girls defended for a long time at the start for me so I got the ball fresh which was great," she said.

"I've been doing a lot of training back home and they've been really conservative with my recovery, but we definitely knew I was ready to go this weekend."

The Australians will play out their remaining pool matches against Ireland at 4,36pm (AEDT) on Saturday and France at 10.35am (AEDT) on Sunday.

