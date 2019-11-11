Castle actor leads Cap film festival

Australian actor Michael Caton will be joining the opening night of the Capricorn Film Festival on November 20, as the festival's Patron.

SIX CQ film premieres, two screen stars and one short film festival are less than two weeks away from hitting the Capricorn Coast.

The 5th annual Capricorn Film Festival (CFF) will draw back the opening night curtain at Yeppoon Town Hall on Wednesday 20 November at 6.30pm. It promises to be a sellout event with Australian screen star and Festival Patron Michael Caton and NZ star Cohen Holloway joining Yeppoon locals to walk the red carpet.

CFF Director Luke Graham and Co-ordinator Peter Szilveszter say opening night film Bellbird is sure to be hit.

“Bellbird will have its Queensland premiere on opening night of the Capricorn Film Festival. Director Hamish Bennett describes it as ‘a film told with warm humour taking you into the heart of a small rural town in New Zealand where a community comes together after a tragic death and a film that ‘explores the love, the loyalty, the reliance on our neighbours.’ We’re expecting that It will be a moving film that tugs on the heart strings.

“Our Patron Michael Caton will join us for the opening night and chairing the Q&A panel after Bellbird alongside the Director Hamish Bennett and one of the film’s co-stars Cohen Holloway,” they said.

Caton, best known for his roles in The Sullivans, The Castle and Packed to the Rafters, is coming back to his central Queensland roots for the entirety of the CFF and to Chair the CAPS Short Film Festival judging panel on Saturday night. He’s also looking forward to seeing what the Capricorn Coast of his early years is like now.

“I can’t wait to see you all again. Yeppoon is the first beach I ever went to, it’s so good to be coming back to Yeppoon for Capricorn Film Festival,” Caton said.

Bellbird star Cohen Holloway, best known for his roles in Stars in The Breaker Upperers, Boy the movie and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, is eager to arrive as well. Holloway will travel from New Zealand, for the opening night and to attend as many events as he can while he’s here, maybe even travelling out to the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Yeppoon will be a hive of film industry activity and networking opportunities when the filmmakers Mike Jones, Jaime Lewis, Sunny Grace, Hamish Bennett arrive for the event that is generously supported by Livingstone Shire Council, Tourism and Events Queensland and Screen Queensland.

“Our supporters give us the opportunity to be able to bring experienced, award-winning filmmakers to the Capricorn region and to stir the imaginations and inspiration of new generations of big screen story tellers. Hopefully lots of great connections are made that will help the creative industry grow here on the Capricorn Coast,” Graham and Szilveszter said.