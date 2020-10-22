Casual conversion legislation coming for miners

LEGISLATION will be introduced to parliament allowing casual miners doing de facto full-time work the right to convert to permanent employment.

The Morrison Liberal Nation Government’s move was outlined in a statement sent from Dawson MP George Christensen’s office.

It said the Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter had written to Mr Christensen noting the government’s intent to introduce the new laws.

These laws are set to provide “clear and certain statutory definition and universal and strengthened access to casual conversion”.

“ … I intend to have legislation in the parliament this year that addresses the two major issues surrounding casual employment, being the uncertainty around the meaning of casual employment and an employee’s ability to access casual conversion,” Mr Porter’s letter stated.

“Both of these issues are interrelated and must be properly considered and reformed at the same time, through a clear and certain statutory definition and universal and strengthened access to casual conversion so employees can choose the form of work that suits their needs.”

The announcement was made just nine days out from the Queensland election, which is shaping up to be a referendum on coal.

More stories:

First look at Australia’s most controversial mine

74% believe killing coal jobs risks other jobs: survey

‘Anyone can come’: Adani’s offer to Labor

The statement went on to describe the LNP’s commitment to the mining industry.

“Our mining industry supports thousands of jobs and is critical for Central and North Queensland and our national economy,” it read.

“We believe workers have the right to be rewarded for their efforts as permanent employees.

“The government’s longstanding position is that employers and employees need certainty about their legal entitlements and obligations. They also need to be fair.

“This is what builds the confidence that will be critical to help businesses emerge from the pandemic. This will be the government’s priority going forward.”

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online