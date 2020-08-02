Casual registrations no barrier for Brothers side

HOCKEY: Park Avenue Brothers assistant coach Wendee Lloyd-Jones is pleased to have secured a win this weekend, but says team logistics will soon become difficult because of COVID-19 arrangements.

The division 1 women's Brothers team won its Saturday game 1-0 against the Souths Gold with Jocelyn Feng being the sole scorer.

Lloyd Jones pointed to several standout players.

"It was a really good team scramble," she said.

"Our goalkeeper Linda-May [Palframan]. Defensively, Kylie Jensen played well. Up front, Kim Cudby. And Abby Reynolds in the midline distributed the ball well up to our forwards."

Despite the win, Lloyd-Jones said it "probably wasn't one of our better games."

"We didn't play to our system yesterday - it was a little bit scrappy.

"There were certain players on the other team that we kept out of the game, but we did get caught out of play a little bit.

"But when it's a scrappy game and you win that's always a good thing."

Because of coronavirus, the Park Avenue side has some players registered casually, resulting in a different team each week.

Lloyd-Jones said that change would complicate the rest of the season, but teamwork should alleviate most of the resulting friction.

"Moving forward it's going to be difficult," she said.

"It will be tough because we won't have our full-strength side on every game.

"But we seem to be helping each other in that aspect: scrambling well and coming up with the goods each week."