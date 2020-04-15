‘Casual sex’: Karl’s ex Cassandra reveals dating life

Cassandra Thorburn has detailed her post-marriage dating life.

Speaking on her podcast, Divorce Story: Surviving Separation, the ex of popular TV host Karl Stefanovic said she has been in no rush to start a new relationship.

"There is nothing wrong with casual sex," Thorburn said in the podcast.

"Just because I don't want to share my life with another person at this point in time doesn't mean I am not having a good time in my life."

Thorburn and Stefanovic have three children together from their 21-year marriage, which ended in 2016.

In the sixth episode of the 12-week podcast, Thorburn and co-host Annaliese Dent are joined by sexologist, psychologist and relationship expert Nikki Goldstein.

"On the show today we are talking about getting back on the horse, or in this case, the person," Thorburn explained.

"For me, I was very focused and said to my girlfriends, do not set me up on dates, I really want to get to know myself first and make sure that I am okay before I go carrying any baggage into another relationship."

Thorburn said she didn't feel comfortable talking about "my sex life because I am pretty sure my children don't want to hear about it".

"Dating is a whole other issue but there is the point that they say getting over someone is getting under someone," she said. "I don't believe that is the case. I don't think that you can try and have sex with someone else and that will make you get over someone else. Even as younger people before marriage, any of us that tried that, it doesn't really work."

As for dating, Thorburn noted that "the scene" had changed a lot in the decades since she was last single. Online dating through apps was a particularly difficult area to navigate, she said.

"Some of it is just a sex hook up," she said of app dating. "I can't be on dating apps, how unfortunate for me. Whatever happened to just meeting people?"

