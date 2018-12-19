Casualisation battle rages despite surprise peace offer

PLAN REVEALED: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry have recently shared their plan to address the ongoing employment issues of casualisation and insecure work after copping attacks throughout the year by Labor on the subject.

PLAN REVEALED: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry have recently shared their plan to address the ongoing employment issues of casualisation and insecure work after copping attacks throughout the year by Labor on the subject. Allan Reinikka ROK061118apmmorri

A RARE olive leaf was extended between Capricornia's political foes regarding CQ's festering issue of workplace casualisation.

Last week, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson publicly shared a letter he had written to Capricornia MP Michelle Landry inviting her to come to the Giddy Goat this Friday to meet with casual workers from the community and to listen to their concerns.

"I will be meeting with casual workers face to face next week to talk to them about Labor's plan to crack down on casualisation and to hear from them what will work,” Mr Robertson said to Ms Landry.

"I'm reaching across the divide and asking you to join me.”

"Casual workers in Central Queensland can't wait another five long years for action on casualisation.

"They need certainty now.”

His letter came after the Federal Government announced earlier that week a plan to shake-up casualisation laws.

The government revealed plans to legislate changes to Industrial Relations laws before the May election, giving casual employees who have worked for a year or more, the right to formally request to move to full-time or part-time work.

A Fair Work Commission decision late last year gave the right to 1.5 million casual employees with the new laws extending that right to the remaining 500,000 casual workers, many of whom work in the mining, retail and hospitality sector.

The Morning Bulletin asked Ms Landry whether she was considering taking up Mr Robertson on his offer.

"If the Labor candidate was genuine in his request, he would have invited me prior to advertising the event on social media,” Ms Landry said.

"I regularly meet with casual mine workers and if there are any that are attending the Labor forum that wish to meet with me, I am more than happy to meet with them and listen to their concerns.

"The fact is Labor have not said if they will support the Coalitions commitment to providing more opportunities for Australians to work in the way that best suits them and their families.”

Ms Landry said Opposition Leader Bill Shorten could have made these changes when he was Workplace Relations Minister.

"Casualisation in the mining sector is something I have been fighting for over the last five years and I am pleased to now see change on the horizon, the Coalition is committed to making these changes,” she said.

"If the Labor candidate wants to play politics he needs to get his facts straight before rushing to the media.”

Ms Landry, said she was continuing to deliver for workers by pushing for reforms to be legislated by her government.

"After our change approximately 2 million casuals will be able to request this from their boss,” she said.

"Previously, casuals could informally ask their employers for a part time or full time role.

"These changes formalise that request and ensure that employers can only refuse a request on reasonable grounds. The Fair Work Commission will also be able to review this.”

She said the proposed changes arose after consultation with the Unions and Industry

"I was also very pleased to hear of BMA'S announcement converting 350 casual positions at Caval Ridge and Daunia Mines into permanent positions.

"Glencore at Collinsville have also recently changed casual positions to permanent at their Collinsville Mine.”

While it was clear some workers prefer the financial benefit of casual work, she said it was imperative we give workers choice.

"Permanent work options mean a more stable workforce with more stable families in more regional and rural communities,” she said.