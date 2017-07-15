25°
Cat D dogfight as Rocky levee left out of funding

Michelle Gately
| 15th Jul 2017 4:20 PM
Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling yesterday.
Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling yesterday. Christine McKee

A POLITICAL war of words has broken out between two Rockhampton politicians, as the city's proposed flood levee is left out of post-Cyclone Debbie disaster funding.

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee was included among the State Government's $135 million funding request for five council projects in areas hit hardest by the natural disaster.

However, the $60 million project was not funded by the Federal Government, which only approved $1.5 million of the state's council request.

A further $57.1 million was approved for betterment projects, environmental and economy recovery out of a $85 million request.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said the federal "snub” was proof Capricornia MP Michelle Landry did not have the influence within her party to secure funding.

"In recent weeks her comments about the levee had been encouraging,” he said.

"It looked like she would do a U-turn and declare her support for the project.”

Mr Byrne said the State Government was disappointed in the $58.6 million in Category D funding approved by the Federal Government.

"We had requested $220 million to help communities damaged by Debbie,” he said.

"In May the Palaszczuk Government committed to a $110 million share to help communities impacted by STC Debbie get back on their feet and rebuild stronger and more disaster resilient infrastructure - including the $60 million South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

"It is incredible that more than two months after receiving the request the Turnbull Government has now approved a total package of $58.6 million.”

Under the Category D proposal, a relief package is funded by the State and Federal Government with a 50/50 split.

However, Ms Landry said the Federal Government had already this year already put $125 million into Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements funding.

"The Member for Rockhampton knows full well that new projects are not included in it (Category D),” she said.

"I have said that the levee bank would not be included in it.

"It is new funding and the State Government knows that there are different avenues they can use to apply for funding.”

Ms Landry accused Mr Byrne and Rockhampton Regional Council of hypocrisy in failing to appropriately communicate with landholders whose properties may be acquired for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

"They're talking about land acquisitions for 33 properties, 13 landholders along that riverbank and how many have they talked to? Zero. They have talked to no one about it.

Ms Landry said owners affected had shared their concerns with her on several occasions.

"These people are people that have got properties in the area, they've agriculture, they've got properties on that area and they still don't know.

"We had one gentleman, a returned veteran, out there and he is very anxious about what's happening. His land is actually where the spillway is going.

"Who's been out to talk to him? No one.

"It is an absolute disgrace.

"So Bill Byrne had got a hide, accusing me of not supporting this area when they are doing this to these people.”

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said this week negotiations with land owners would begin now the budget, with a $10 million allocation for the levee, had been approved.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  levee levee bank rockhampton south rockhampton flood levee

Local Partners

Your Chance to Win

