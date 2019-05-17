Catamaran beached off Roslyn Bay after filling with water

A glass expert is on their way down from Airlie Beach to look at the catamaran, which has been beached between two public pontoons at Rosslyn Bay.

YEPPOON Coast Guard received a call about 4pm yesterday to reports of a catamaran filling with water.

A Yeppoon Coast Guard spokesperson said the catamaran was headed from Airlie Beach to Sydney for a boat show.

They said the catamaran had a large crack on its side that should not have been there.

It was about 1km out from Corio Bay when the tow boat approached it just after dark. However, the catamaran was too broad for a local lift.

With permission from the harbour master, the catamaran beached between two public pontoons at Rosslyn Bay so the owners could see what they could do at low tide to fix the fibre glass.

The owners are currently waiting for a glass expert who is on their way down from Airlie Beach.