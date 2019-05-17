Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A glass expert is on their way down from Airlie Beach to look at the catamaran, which has been beached between two public pontoons at Rosslyn Bay.
A glass expert is on their way down from Airlie Beach to look at the catamaran, which has been beached between two public pontoons at Rosslyn Bay. Chris Ison
News

Catamaran beached off Roslyn Bay after filling with water

Aden Stokes
by
17th May 2019 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YEPPOON Coast Guard received a call about 4pm yesterday to reports of a catamaran filling with water.

A Yeppoon Coast Guard spokesperson said the catamaran was headed from Airlie Beach to Sydney for a boat show.

They said the catamaran had a large crack on its side that should not have been there.

It was about 1km out from Corio Bay when the tow boat approached it just after dark. However, the catamaran was too broad for a local lift.

With permission from the harbour master, the catamaran beached between two public pontoons at Rosslyn Bay so the owners could see what they could do at low tide to fix the fibre glass.

The owners are currently waiting for a glass expert who is on their way down from Airlie Beach.

beached catamaran rosslyn bay sinking boat yeppoon coast guard
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    premium_icon Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have put millions in promises on the table.

    Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    premium_icon Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    News RUN for Australia campaign hopes to raise $60k for various charities

    Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    premium_icon Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    Politics Des Ryan would like to see election candidates back his vision.

    'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    premium_icon 'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    Rugby League St Brendan's, Rocky Grammar face off in Aaron Payne Cup clash