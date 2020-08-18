Catch all the latest headlines in today’s Morning Rewind

GKI SUPPORT: In 2018, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga visited CQG Consulting's Andrew Brown who had completed the demolition of a number of old buildings at the Great Keppel Island Resort.

IT IS A crisp morning here in Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Rewind, where we headline the top stories from yesterday, Monday August 17.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

The state’s corruption watchdog, the CCC has confirmed they will not investigate Keppel MP Brittany Lauga in relation to the information around the Rockhampton nurse who was involved in the COVID-19 outbreak at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

SOFTBALL WOMEN'S OPENS: Taipans' Elysha Polkinghorne

In sport, check out the huge gallery of photos our photographer Jann Houley from over the weekend.

A 30 year-old pleaded guilty to smuggling tobacco to Capricornia Correctional Centre where her partner was serving time.

Rockhampton travel agent Marissa Titmarsh.

Rockhampton-based travel agent Marissa Titmarsh is worried about the future of her business as she believes overseas travel won’t kick back in until 2023.

DRONE VIEW: Great Keppel Island.

Lastly, the state government has pledged the construction of infrastructure will begin this year on Great Keppel Island.

