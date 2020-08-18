Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GKI SUPPORT: In 2018, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga visited CQG Consulting's Andrew Brown who had completed the demolition of a number of old buildings at the Great Keppel Island Resort.
GKI SUPPORT: In 2018, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga visited CQG Consulting's Andrew Brown who had completed the demolition of a number of old buildings at the Great Keppel Island Resort.
News

Catch all the latest headlines in today’s Morning Rewind

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 6:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT IS A crisp morning here in Central Queensland.

Welcome to The Morning Rewind, where we headline the top stories from yesterday, Monday August 17.

See yesterday’s letter to the editor and Harry’s cartoon here.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

The state’s corruption watchdog, the CCC has confirmed they will not investigate Keppel MP Brittany Lauga in relation to the information around the Rockhampton nurse who was involved in the COVID-19 outbreak at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

See the story here.

SOFTBALL WOMEN'S OPENS: Taipans' Elysha Polkinghorne
SOFTBALL WOMEN'S OPENS: Taipans' Elysha Polkinghorne

In sport, check out the huge gallery of photos our photographer Jann Houley from over the weekend.

View the galleries here.

A 30 year-old pleaded guilty to smuggling tobacco to Capricornia Correctional Centre where her partner was serving time.

Read about her sentence here.

Rockhampton travel agent Marissa Titmarsh.
Rockhampton travel agent Marissa Titmarsh.

Rockhampton-based travel agent Marissa Titmarsh is worried about the future of her business as she believes overseas travel won’t kick back in until 2023.

The full story can be found here.

DRONE VIEW: Great Keppel Island.
DRONE VIEW: Great Keppel Island.

Lastly, the state government has pledged the construction of infrastructure will begin this year on Great Keppel Island.

Read the exclusive report here.

morning rewind rockhampton the morning rewind tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: $25M GKI makeover plan revealed

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: $25M GKI makeover plan revealed

        News Tourism Minister Kate Jones says work on the project will begin by the end of 2020.

        Woman smuggled tobacco into CQ prison for partner

        Premium Content Woman smuggled tobacco into CQ prison for partner

        News She sobbed in court after pleading guilty for her role in smuggling seven satchels...

        Mate strung out on luck asks woman to buy stolen cello

        Premium Content Mate strung out on luck asks woman to buy stolen cello

        Crime A woman who sold a $600 cello to Cash Converters claimed she suspected it was...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vilification of CQ miners and farmers

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Vilification of CQ miners and farmers

        Letters to the Editor Put simply, farmers will have to lodge a permit to plant their crops