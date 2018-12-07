Catch of the week: Gladstone anglers show off fishing hauls
DESPITE the bushfires buring around our region, fishing enthusiasts still submitted their catches from the weekend.
Beckstar Healy submitted a photo of her nephew, with his first catch while fishing out in Boyne Island. "He was proud as a punch," Ms Healy said.
Chris "Foey" sent us a photo of his friend Shaun Walker, who caught his first mangrove jack. Rest assured, the fish was tagged and released back in to the wild.
Finally, Lucas Hall submitted a photo of his friend Dean Rouse (pictured above) with his painted cray which was caught on a baited line.
Keep an eye out for next week's call out on Facebook.
See our full gallery online and don't miss Fishing with Daz in Friday's edition of The Observer.