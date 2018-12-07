Menu
Dean Rouse with his painted cray caught on a baited line at Jenny Lynn.
News

Catch of the week: Gladstone anglers show off fishing hauls

Mark Zita
by
6th Dec 2018 2:00 PM

DESPITE the bushfires buring around our region, fishing enthusiasts still submitted their catches from the weekend.

Beckstar Healy submitted a photo of her nephew, with his first catch while fishing out in Boyne Island. "He was proud as a punch," Ms Healy said.

 

Beckstar Healy's proud nephew with his first catch.
Chris "Foey" sent us a photo of his friend Shaun Walker, who caught his first mangrove jack. Rest assured, the fish was tagged and released back in to the wild.

 

Shaun Walker with his first mangrove jack which was tagged and released.
Finally, Lucas Hall submitted a photo of his friend Dean Rouse (pictured above) with his painted cray which was caught on a baited line.

Keep an eye out for next week's call out on Facebook.

See our full gallery online and don't miss Fishing with Daz in Friday's edition of The Observer.

