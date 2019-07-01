Menu
BIG ROLE: Actor and former Rockhampton Grammar student Alex Russell has returned to the screen.
News

Catch Rocky-bred actor star on your TV screen tonight

Sean Fox
by
1st Jul 2019 6:00 PM
HOUSEHOLDS across Australia will lay their eyes on Rocky talent Alex Russell on television tonight.

His new television series S.W.A.T. will premiere on Channel Seven at 9.05pm, and we will see the star in action as Officer III Jim Street, a man who transfers from Long Beach to Los Angeles Police Department.

A United States action drama based on the 1975 series, S.W.A.T.'s first two seasons have already been screened on Fox8 in Australia but it will now premiere on nation-wide television.

The series, which has been confirmed for a third season, stars Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington and Kenny Johnson.

And since he's landed a huge role, let's take a brief walk through Alex's rise to fame.

Born in Brisbane, Alex grew up in Rockhampton and graduated from the Rockhampton Grammar School in 2004 before he honed his acting skills at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney.

He's starred in a number of films such as Wasted on the Young, Chronicle, Bait 3D, The Host, Carrie, Unbroken and more.

Keep an eye out for Alex's performance each week on Channel Seven.

