Catch up on the latest headlines in today’s Morning Rewind

Harry's View

The 2020 Bard Awards were able to go ahead, the first time audience members were able to watch a show at the Pilbeam Theatre since COVID-19 restrictions came into place.

See the full list of winners here.

Bard Awards 2020 at Rockhampton's PIlbeam Theatre

Hillcrest Private Hospital has been making headlines for a robotic system implemented this week to assist in knee and hip replacement procedures.

The $2 million Mako system was used for the first time yesterday morning.

Watch a video and the full story here.

Orthopaedic surgeons trail the new Mako surgery introduced at Hillcrest Private Hospital.

Local businesses in Central Queensland can now access tax breaks, following an announcement from the state government.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga announced the news which includes a two-month payroll tax waiver, continuing to exempt JobKeeper subsidy payments from payroll tax, allowing businesses to pay off existing payroll tax deferred liabilities over the course of 2021 and

for businesses renting state government premises and incurring a demonstrable COVID impact, extending existing rent relief to the end of calendar 2020.

Read the details here.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

A serious rescue mission went underway yesterday after a vehicle drove into a gully off Pilbeam Dr at Mt Archer.

Read the full story here.

The rescue chopper has been called in to assist as the vehicle has rolled down a gully, off Mount Archer.

The Wandal home at the centre of police charges relating to alleged arson and insurance fraud has been demolished as the owner, Daniel Bromilow awaits a court date.

See the details and photos of the demolished house here.