Catch up on the latest headlines in today’s Morning Rewind

The ballot for the state election was drawn over the weekend.

In further political news, the LNP pledged a $300 cash rebate to all registered vehicle owners.

Queenslanders with a registered vehicle on November 1 would receive a rebate for each registered vehicle.

A new mobility program for seniors has been launched in Yeppoon, allowing those with mobility issues to see the foreshore upclose.

Yeppoon court was back in session on Thursday.

A CQ miner faced court for more than $8,000 of unpaid fines and narrowly avoided jail time.

Our sports editor had a busy weekend with plenty of sports matches.

The Cathedral College team that won the under-18 boys title for the first time at the Queensland All Schools tournament.

The Cathedral College won the Queensland All Schools tournament in Brisbane, the Rockhampton Rockets were beaten by the Mackay Meteors in a nailbiting overtime round on Saturday night and in football Bluebirds United have taken out the second spot in the CQ Premier League ladder.

Boxer Jeff Horn was also in town for a anti-bullying forum.

