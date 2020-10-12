Menu
Morning Bulletin digital edition, October 12.
Catch up on the latest headlines in today’s Morning Rewind

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 6:23 AM
HAPPY Monday and welcome to The Morning Rewind.

Who can believe it’s the middle of October?!

Harry's View
For yesterday’s opinion pieces, read them here.

The ballot for the state election was drawn over the weekend.

View the results of the Rockhampton draw here and the Keppel one here.

In further political news, the LNP pledged a $300 cash rebate to all registered vehicle owners.

Queenslanders with a registered vehicle on November 1 would receive a rebate for each registered vehicle.

Cycling Without Age launch
A new mobility program for seniors has been launched in Yeppoon, allowing those with mobility issues to see the foreshore upclose.

Read about the incredible program here.

Yeppoon court was back in session on Thursday.

A CQ miner faced court for more than $8,000 of unpaid fines and narrowly avoided jail time.

See the full story here.

Our sports editor had a busy weekend with plenty of sports matches.

The Cathedral College team that won the under-18 boys title for the first time at the Queensland All Schools tournament.
The Cathedral College won the Queensland All Schools tournament in Brisbane, the Rockhampton Rockets were beaten by the Mackay Meteors in a nailbiting overtime round on Saturday night and in football Bluebirds United have taken out the second spot in the CQ Premier League ladder.

Jeff Horn and Zenith Bardsley
Boxer Jeff Horn was also in town for a anti-bullying forum.

Read his interview about his professional plans for the future here.

