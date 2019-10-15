Catch up on this week’s CQ house sales

SOLD: 22 Adelaide St, Yeppoon, went under contract on Thursday for $840,000, more than three weeks before going to auction.

SOLD: 22 Adelaide St, Yeppoon, went under contract on Thursday for $840,000, more than three weeks before going to auction.

SIXTEEN Central Queensland properties have sold over the past week with some houses going for as low as $125,000 and houses on the coast pushing the $900,000-dollar mark.

With some of the best views in town on elevated 22 Adelaide Street, a two-bedroom, one bathroom renovated cottage, with direct and uninterrupted views of Yeppoon’s main beach and surrounding islands was last week’s biggest sale in Central Queensland, settling for $840,000 on Friday.

The property was set for auction, but an offer was received that satisfied the sellers before it could go under the hammer, and the sale settled over the weekend.

Yeppoon saw two sales last week.

The other was 66 John St, a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, walking distance from the main beach waterfront, which sold for $352,000.

There were two sales in Zilzie - 12 Falcon Crest for $240,000 and 2/9 Warnock Street for $235,000.

SOLD: 22 Adelaide St, Yeppoon, went under contract on Thursday for $840,000, more than three weeks before going to auction.

Neither property shifted far from previous sale prices within the decade.

Two Taranganba property sales showed steady prices over the last decade with only a slight decline in value.

One Rockhampton City purchase would appear to inspire confidence in the inner-city market as 292 Campbell St fetched $228,700, a $61,700 increase from June 2015.

Mining communities to the northwest including Blackwater, Clermont, and Dysart have recorded sales all under $200,000 and have reinforced declining long-term price trends.

1 McCartney Street in Dysart sold for $125,000 in the last week.

However, the last time the property changed hands in 2006, it fetched $360,000.