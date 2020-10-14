Catch up with the latest news in The Morning Rewind

WELCOME to The Morning Rewind where you can find all of the latest news.

Harry's view on NSW Premier scandal.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Michelle Landry MP meet with apprentices Ryan Semple and Taylah Rosso at the Hastings Deering plant in Rockhampton

The Prime Minister was in town yesterday, kicking off with a visit to Hastings Deering.

NEW CANDIDATE: Informed Medical Options Party's candidate for Rockhampton Yvette Saxon is looking forward to taking the plunge in the Queensland Election campaign.

In other political news, our political reporter Leighton Smith has done a wrap-up of all the candidates vying for Rockhampton and Keppel seats.

Looking to the weather, the Central Highlands saw some decent rain on Sunday night.

Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday announced they would have to formally ask governments to redirect money for the flood levee as they still have a shortfall.

Speaking of council, a controversial development application was approved yesterday at the table.

The ammonium nitrate plant has been subject of community outrage.

A case of invasive meningococcal was recorded in Central Queensland last month.

Cricket: Gracemere's Todd Harmsworth.

And in sport news, cricketer Todd Harmsworth has returned back to the game after his spinal injury.

