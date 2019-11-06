Catchya on the Fitzroy lures in win

SITTING on the calm Fitzroy River in the middle of a thick blanket of fog, two fisherman cast out their lines from a Catchya hire boat.

Ripples trembled out across the still water, with no other fishermen or boats in sight as the two people in the small boat cast out towards the Fitzroy Bridge in the background.

Scott Reynolds was named as one of Rockhampton Photography Club's 2019 Champion Photographers.

Rocky photographer Scott Reynolds captured the serene photograph, Catchya in the Fog, and submitted it in this year’s Rockhampton Photography Club’s 2019 competition.

From more than 24 entrants, made up of first, second and third winners from the club’s eight monthly competitions, Mr Reynolds’ photo earned him a spot as one of the year’s nine champion photographers. Catchya in the Fog also earned Mr Reynolds the 16x20 Open Mono Champion Image 2019.