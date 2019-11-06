Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results : Open 16x20 Mono, Scott Reynolds, Catchya in the Fog.
Rockhampton Photography Club 2019 Champion Photo Results : Open 16x20 Mono, Scott Reynolds, Catchya in the Fog.
News

Catchya on the Fitzroy lures in win

Steph Allen
6th Nov 2019 8:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SITTING on the calm Fitzroy River in the middle of a thick blanket of fog, two fisherman cast out their lines from a Catchya hire boat.

Ripples trembled out across the still water, with no other fishermen or boats in sight as the two people in the small boat cast out towards the Fitzroy Bridge in the background.

Scott Reynolds was named as one of Rockhampton Photography Club's 2019 Champion Photographers.
Scott Reynolds was named as one of Rockhampton Photography Club's 2019 Champion Photographers.

Rocky photographer Scott Reynolds captured the serene photograph, Catchya in the Fog, and submitted it in this year’s Rockhampton Photography Club’s 2019 competition.

From more than 24 entrants, made up of first, second and third winners from the club’s eight monthly competitions, Mr Reynolds’ photo earned him a spot as one of the year’s nine champion photographers. Catchya in the Fog also earned Mr Reynolds the 16x20 Open Mono Champion Image 2019.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terrifying’ surprise in Rocky backyard

        premium_icon ‘Terrifying’ surprise in Rocky backyard

        News After woman finds needle in Kershaw Gardens, boy finds surprise in Rockhampton garden a week later.

        Mater hospital staff sell 1,800 sweets in just four hours

        premium_icon Mater hospital staff sell 1,800 sweets in just four hours

        News THE foyer of the Rockhampton Mater Hospital was a hive of activity on Monday last...

        Bowen Basin ‘ripped off’ by regional jobs scheme: MP claims

        premium_icon Bowen Basin ‘ripped off’ by regional jobs scheme: MP claims

        Politics Julieanne Gilbert has called on Dawson MP to explain region’s funding snub

        Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        premium_icon Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        Environment Shark control drones with live video could save lives, says expert.