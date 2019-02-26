Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Catholic Church website hacked amid Cardinal Pell scandal

Crystal Jones
by
26th Feb 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Catholic Church's national website has been hacked in the wake of Cardinal George Pell being found guilty of child sex offences.

The media contact section of their national website appears to have been pre-filled with a message from a "Kip Dooley" with the subject line "Pell".

The message reads: "Your church has spent 2000 years attacking homosexuals whilst your people have carried on molesting children".

It goes on: "This is the height of arrogance and hypocrisy. Your church is dying of a thousand cuts and you carry on with your moral pontificating, it's sickening."

The Catholic Church has been contacted for comment. 

The screenshot of the hacked website.
The screenshot of the hacked website.

More Stories

Show More
catholic church editors picks george pell
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    premium_icon Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    Crime The man had severe head injuries and was found dead on Friday

    George Pell guilty of child abuse and facing long jail time

    George Pell guilty of child abuse and facing long jail time

    News George Pell is guilty of child sex abuse and faces long jail stint.

    Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    premium_icon Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    Politics Scheme to create $4.5m Subbies Income Fund

    Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    premium_icon Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    Crime The statue was stolen from a park late last year