Catholic education director steps into new role

NEW ERA: Pictured is the newly-appointed board chair of CEnet, Leesa Jeffcoat with outgoing chair Greg Whitby. Catholic Education

NOT-for-profit organisation, CEnet has appointed a new board chair, Leesa Jeffcoat (AM) from the Diocese of Rockhampton.

The Catholic education director will step into the leadership role which was prior held by founding chair, Greg Whitby (AM).

Owned by 16 Catholic dioceses, the shared services company has connected more than 770 school and diocesan communities with a user base of over 330,000 students, teachers and staff across metropolitan, regional and rural Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

Ms Jeffcoat was delighted to advance the innovative work and critical partnerships developed since the company's inception in 2007 which aimed to ensure better outcomes for member dioceses and schools.

"CEnet's objective is to centrally procure and manage a range of agreed services for members to support them in achieving their goals in evangelisation, learning and teaching using information communication learning technologies,” Ms Jeffcoat said.

"Bringing about solutions to access technology that supports reshaped learning environments in practical, safe, affordable and effective ways has chartered a course for CEnet that the board and the members are very passionate about.”

The company has seen a 490% increase in the volume of total downloads by member dioceses since 2014 with 89 per cent (daily average) of data traffic in schools coming from within the CEnet or partner networks delivered free of charge.

Miss Jeffcoat said licensing agreements brokered by CEnet have enabled significant saving for Catholic schools.

"Over the past three years alone members have saved well in excess of $23million. Our collaborative buying power means we can deliver world-class services and outcomes that would normally be out of reach for individual members,” Ms Jeffcoat said.

"Significantly, CEnet's guiding principles were developed to align with the mission of the Catholic Church including the Catholic social teaching of subsidiarity which underpins everything we do.

"It's pleasing to see what a difference this critical service makes in the lives of students, teachers, staff - all users within our member dioceses and knowing it's delivered effectively and justly.”