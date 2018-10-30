Catholic priest guilty of child sex abuse to learn his fate

A LISMORE Diocese Catholic priest found guilty of historic child sexual abuse in the mid-1980s will be sentenced in the District Court today in Sydney.

Last month a jury found Father John Patrick Casey, 70, guilty of one count of sexual assault of a person under 16 (category three), and one count of sexual assault (category four), indecent act on a person under 16.

The abuse was committed at Mallanganee in the 1980s while Casey was the local parish priest there.

Casey has been refused bail since the September 4 verdict and Judge Sarah Huggett is expected to deliver her sentence at 2pm today in Sydney Downing Centre District Court.

Casey's sentencing follows lengthy court proceedings against the long-time Lismore Diocese priest, who once served in a senior role as Regional Vicar for the diocese's southern region.

He had also worked as a priest in Casino, Sawtell near Coffs Harbour, Kempsey, and Townsville and served as a part-time police chaplain.

He was stood down as parish priest of Sawtell after his arrest in 2015 over the allegations.

In 2016 Casey originally faced a four-week trial in Lismore District Court on 27 various counts of child sexual assault, in which a jury found him not guilty of 16 counts but could not reach a verdict on 11 counts, forcing a retrial.

Casey was represented in the 2016 trial by high-profile barrister Charles Waterstreet, who argued that the detailed claims of his various alleged victims were made-up.

The second trial this year involved six counts of alleged abuse of two boys in the 1980s at the Mallanganee presbytery.

During the trial Casey denied that one of the boys had performed oral sex on him, that he masturbated in the boy's presence, or inserted a finger into the anus of one of the boys in the shower.

Casey was found not guilty of homosexual intercourse with a male under 18, not guilty of sexual assault (category four) incite indecent act person under 16, and not guilty of homosexual intercourse with male under 18 years.

More to come later today.