Chloe Couper GS (St Benedict's) shooting with Riley Robertson GD (Sacred Heart) defending.
Community

Catholic Primary School Challenge Cup in 13th year

Trish Bowman
by
1st Aug 2018 3:35 PM

THE annual Catholic Primary Schools Rugby League and Netball Carnival hosted over 650 students bringing schools from the Central Queensland region together for the 13th annual competition.

Executive Assistant to the Director Neil McDonald said the event was extremely successful with students coming together and giving their best for their teams and their schools.

"This year we had a very special milestone with winning netball coach Mandy Ryan from St Anthony's College, who was a member of the winning Sacred Heart netball team in 2006, which was our inaugural year of the Catholic Schools Challenge Cup,” Mr McDonald said.

"She is the first person to win as both a player and a coach.”

St Benedict's Primary School principal Tim Collins said the event is always a much-anticipated opportunity for students from across the region to come together to participate in some healthy outdoor activities while making new friends and forming networks.

"The Challenge was hosted by Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School and St Benedict's Catholic Primary School Yeppoon and included 31 primary schools from Bundaberg to Mackay and to the west as far as Longreach,” Mr Collins said.

"Around 1000 adults including teachers, parents and carers were there encouraging and supporting the students.

"Students participated in a range of competitions in netball and rugby league over the course of three day.”

Mr Collins said the three-day event provides a wonderful opportunity for Catholic Primary Schools to gather and compete under a sporting banner, to form friendships and to build networks.

"Many students continue those friendships and look forward to catching up at this event each year,” Mr Collins said.

All competition events in the Catholic Primary School Challenge Cup were held at St Brendan's College grounds.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

