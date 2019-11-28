Catholic teachers return to work in fear of employers

STRIKE OVER: Catholic school teachers have returned to work after more than two weeks of work bans

WORK bans have been called off by the Independent ­Education Union of Australia, ending more than two weeks of industrial action from ­Central Queensland catholic school teachers.

Teachers at 196 ­Queensland schools were ­participating in the work bans, including teachers at 10 ­Central ­Queensland schools.

Unions members have ­refused to attend meetings, complete duties during breaks, undertake lesson supervision or cover periods and employer requests for data collection or analysis.

But the work bans have been called off.

This came five days after the Queensland Catholic ­Education Commission announced employers would withhold the pay of teachers participating in the bans.

Union Queensland branch secretary Terry Burke said union members voted to ­suspend the work bans in fear of Queensland Catholic school employers enacting a lockout.

“In the face of the threats and intimidation by their ­employer, our members have put their schools and students first and suspended the ­action,” Mr Burke said.

“It should never be ­forgotten by school staff or parents of students in Queensland Catholic schools that the employers resorted to this kind of behaviour.”

Queensland Catholic Education Commission denied they were going to lockout teachers.

Affected schools in ­Rockhampton include: St ­Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, St Joseph’s School, St Mary’s School and The ­Cathedral College.

Teachers at Sacred Heart School and St Ursula’s College in Yeppoon, and St Francis Catholic Primary School in Tannum Sands are also impacted.

Negotiations between ­catholic school employers and employees will continue.

Staff members are asking for improved wages, contracts and workloads.