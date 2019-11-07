Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STRIKE READY: Catholic school teachers are particapting in work bans across the state, which could result in strikes
STRIKE READY: Catholic school teachers are particapting in work bans across the state, which could result in strikes
News

Catholic teachers say no to playground duty and more

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
7th Nov 2019 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEACHERS at 10 Central Queensland Catholic schools joined thousands of union members across the state in work bans on Thursday and there is no end in sight.

Teachers won’t attend meetings, duties during breaks, lesson supervision or cover periods and employer requests for data collection or analysis.

Independent Education Union of Australia Queensland branch secretary Terry Burke said the work bans could end in official strike action if their concerns weren’t taken seriously.

“While employees noted some changes in the employer position, it still fell short of what employees would see as necessary, at a minimum, to resolve these negotiations,” Mr Burke said.

The work bans follow months of negotiations between employer representatives and unions for better pay, manageable workloads and a one-off payment of $1,250 to all staff.

Affected schools in Rockhampton include: St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, St Joseph’s School, St Mary’s School and The Cathedral College. Sacred Heart School and St Ursula’s College will strike in Yeppoon and St Francis Catholic Primary School will strike in Tannum Sands.

In Gladstone, St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School, Chanel College and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Springsure.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water main cut by Capricorn Hwy duplication works

        premium_icon Water main cut by Capricorn Hwy duplication works

        News In a time of drought, it was eye watering to see the water loss.

        Celebrated boxing coach faces the fight of his life

        premium_icon Celebrated boxing coach faces the fight of his life

        Sport Guy Mallet’s courage and determination inspires a special gift.

        Have a brew at Rocky’s newest venue

        premium_icon Have a brew at Rocky’s newest venue

        News “We want everyone to have fun, eat, drink, laugh…walk in, have everyone smiling and...

        Mum’s grim diagnosis leads Travis to shooting success

        premium_icon Mum’s grim diagnosis leads Travis to shooting success

        Sport Young shooter Travis Streeter excels at his sport for his mum.