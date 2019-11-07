Catholic teachers say no to playground duty and more

STRIKE READY: Catholic school teachers are particapting in work bans across the state, which could result in strikes

TEACHERS at 10 Central Queensland Catholic schools joined thousands of union members across the state in work bans on Thursday and there is no end in sight.

Teachers won’t attend meetings, duties during breaks, lesson supervision or cover periods and employer requests for data collection or analysis.

Independent Education Union of Australia Queensland branch secretary Terry Burke said the work bans could end in official strike action if their concerns weren’t taken seriously.

“While employees noted some changes in the employer position, it still fell short of what employees would see as necessary, at a minimum, to resolve these negotiations,” Mr Burke said.

The work bans follow months of negotiations between employer representatives and unions for better pay, manageable workloads and a one-off payment of $1,250 to all staff.

Affected schools in Rockhampton include: St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, St Joseph’s School, St Mary’s School and The Cathedral College. Sacred Heart School and St Ursula’s College will strike in Yeppoon and St Francis Catholic Primary School will strike in Tannum Sands.

In Gladstone, St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School, Chanel College and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School in Springsure.