Cathy Freeman’s exciting new partnership with Woorabinda

Up to 80 Woorabinda students aged 15 to 18 will be the first beneficiaries of a program meant to ease remote residents’ transition from secondary school to tertiary education or work.

Participants in the 12-month Sprint Passport Program will be able to obtain qualifications such as their driver’s licences, first aid certificates, and more.

Ten students will also receive personalised guidance throughout the program, hosted by the Cathy Freeman Foundation and UNICEF Australia.

Announcing the partnership between the two organisations, Cathy Freeman, whose father was born in Woorabinda, said: “I believe education does change lives and I am happy to see our Sprint Passport Program being piloted in Woorabinda this year.

“We look forward to seeing its successes and learnings along the way.

“The foundation has been working for 14 years to implement community-led, long term partnerships with Indigenous communities, employing local people and working in a sustainable way.

“We’re proud to partner with UNICEF Australia to launch the first Sprint Passport Program in Australia to support young people in Woorabinda on their path to lifelong fulfilment and personal satisfaction.”

UNICEF Australia Australian Programs director Nicole Breeze said all children should have the same opportunities to realise their potential.

“We are thrilled to announce a long-term partnership with the Cathy Freeman Foundation, starting with the Sprint Passport Program in Woorabinda,” she said.

“The program will be implemented at a community level and enable young people to access the support, skills, and education they need.”

The program will be run by Cathy Freeman Foundation Program Coordinator, Ivy Yoren, a Rockhampton local whose parents were born in Woorabinda.

“When I moved to Woorabinda there were no other youth organisations delivering short courses, helping students with basic life skills and setting them up for jobs in the near future,” Ms Yoren said.

“This program will give students and their parents confidence in what they want to achieve.”

Cathy Freeman Foundation CEO Jade Colgan said: “I think the work of the Cathy Freeman Foundation is really important because it’s Aboriginal run and led.

“We employ local people in each of our partner communities to run our programs locally.

“It’s about empowering young people and students on their education journey and connecting more and more families to their child’s education.

“We feel very privileged that we’re able to be part of that education journey with each of the young people that we work with.”

Originally published as Cathy Freeman’s exciting new partnership with Woorabinda