Cattle and crop losses emerging in Cyclone Debbie's wake

Drone footage after Cyclone Debbie bucketed down over the Central Queensland town of Middlemount. Footage taken by David Graham.

CENTRAL Queensland cattle producers have experienced major livestock losses in the wake of ex-Cyclone Debbie.

In an inland area between Mackay and Rockhampton farmers have had significant damage to their properties, and face weeks of isolation with roads cut, power out and bridges washed away.

AgForce CEO Charles Burke said beef and grain producers were still assessing the damage today, and continued flooding over coming days was likely to have further major impacts on properties in central and south-east Queensland.

"Beef producers in the Clarke Creek and Lotus Creek region on the old highway between Mackay and Rockhampton were particularly hard hit with a metre of rain falling in just over 24 hours,” he said.

"Farming families in the region have never seen water levels like it, and we've had reports of cattle and horses being washed away, families sitting on kitchen tables to stay safe and major damage to sheds and other structures, while all the local bridges and crossings have been completely smashed.

"In the north, we're hearing of significant property damage and trees down, while in the south-east, we know there are crop losses in the Beaudesert region but the full picture will take time to emerge with the flood still unfolding.

"It's extremely difficult to get in touch with producers in all the different affected areas with many properties isolated by floodwaters, power supplies cut and phone lines still down.”

Mr Burke said AgForce regional managers would continue to contact affected members over coming days to determine the impact of both the cyclone and subsequent flooding, with impact assessment surveys being sent out to members later today.

"We are urging primary producers to stay safe and not take any risks on their properties or on flooded roads in their areas,” he said.

"We will continue to do everything we can to assist primary producers in the immediate aftermath of this event, and as more information comes to hand, so the federal, state and local governments know exactly what support is needed and where.”

Information about assistance for primary producers under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements is available at https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/environment/primary-producers-cyclone-debbie