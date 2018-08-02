CATTLE BOOM: Gympie region sales pump up economy

TOP PRICE: Kandanga Valley stud's biggest success from its weekend sale, top priced charolais bull, Kandanga Valley Malik, with stud owners John and Roz Mercer, buyer Randall Zeisemer and Landmark agent Mark Scholes.

NORTHERN and central Queensland buyers provided a solid foundation for Saturday's Kandanga Valley charolais and charbray bull sale, with a top priced charbray bought for a big $14,500.

The price beat the previous day's charolais price of $14,000 at Woolooga Saleyards, but only just.

It was all part of celebrations to mark 30 years in the stud breeding business by Kandanga Valley owners John and Roz Mercer.

Mr and Mrs Mercer said Woonan Grazing of Sarina set the trend early with a $10,000 purchase, followed by four lots averaging $5600 each.

But that was soon eclipsed by Manumbar's Franz family, who paid $11,000 for one bull.

Top price in the charolais section was $12,000 for Kandanga Valley Malik, described as 1020kg of 22-month-old well-marbled beef.

Mr Mercer said northern buyers were also strong in the charbray section, with the Callander family of Sarina buying seven powerful young bulls for an average of more than $9000.

They also were the people who paid overall top price for the day, $14,500 for Kandanga Valley Mario, 21 months old and 870kg, as well as two other bulls for $11,500 and $13,000.

Other good charbray prices included $13,000 and $11,500, also paid by the Callander family. Of 45 charolais bulls, 38 sold for an average of $5526 and 39 of 40 charbrays sold at an average of $5667.

All up, 77 bulls sold for a gross of $431,000 to average $5597, Mr Mercer said.

He said local Kandanga buyers were also active in the bidding, with DK and KA Holloway securing five young charbray bulls they paid an average of $3700 for.

"Rowan and Ashleigh Kahler paid $8500 for one bull. Perrett Traders of Manumbar took home five bulls at an average of $4300," he said.

Brisbane Valley and Burnett buyers were also important support, he said.

The stud's next sale will be of 40 bulls at Braeside Saleyards, Nebo on November 9.