QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency ServicesPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Cattle dead after semi roll-over on CQ Hwy

19th Jun 2018 5:56 PM

5.15pm: THERE are reports of dead and injured cattle following a semi trailer truck roll-over on the Gogango Range.

The accident happened on the Capricorn Hwy about 4.30pm.

The truck is on its side. The driver is believed to be shaken but not seriously injured.

There are 40 head of cattle involved.

One lane is blocked at the scene about 2.5km east of the MacIntosh Road and Capricorn Hwy intersection, 40 minutes from Westwood.

Police are maintaining traffic control and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.

