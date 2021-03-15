Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Semi-trailer road train truck carrying cattle driving on a dusty road. Generic image
Semi-trailer road train truck carrying cattle driving on a dusty road. Generic image
News

Cattle injured in Clermont truck rollover shot on scene

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
15th Mar 2021 9:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 2.30PM: Up to 11 cattle have been humanely destroyed after a trailer carrying cattle rolled in Clermont.

The Daily Mercury understands a nearby farmer helped euthanase the animals after they were injured in the trailer crash on Clermont Alpha Rd near Sandy Creek about 8.15am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the driver was not injured and the road had since been cleared.

INITIAL 9.45AM: A trailer carrying cattle has reportedly rolled in Clermont, with some animals believed to injured.

Emergency services were called to Clermont Alpha Rd near Sandy Creek about 8.15am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they received a call from the driver reporting his trailer carrying 40 head of cattle had flipped.

She said police were still en route to the scene.

The number of injured cattle has not been confirmed.

Traffic delays are expected in the area with heavy vehicle recovery crews en route.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

cattle clermont crash clermont news trailer rollover
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pen of Droughtmasters sold to NSW buyer at CQLX

        Premium Content Pen of Droughtmasters sold to NSW buyer at CQLX

        Rural ‘The market is definitely in a strong spot at the moment’ – Auctioneer

        Last day at H&M: Construction to begin soon on new stores

        Premium Content Last day at H&M: Construction to begin soon on new stores

        Business Around 40 staff were told the news of the closure last month.

        Woman in hospital after reported snake bite

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after reported snake bite

        Breaking Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the reported snake bite.