Cattle on highway after Central highlands truck roll-over

ONE lane of the Dawson Highway is blocked approximately 20km west of Bauhinia in the Central Highlands due to a cattle truck rollover.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 2:40 this morning. Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said no one had been transported to hospital but they believe the accident happened after a cattle truck struck a kangaroo.

The spokesperson said traffic was blocked as emergency services worked to remove loose cattle from the road.

More to come.