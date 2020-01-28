Cattle on road after truck rollover

Emergency service crews are responding to reports of a cattle truck rollover on the Burnett Highway.

Emergency service crews are responding to reports of a cattle truck rollover on the Burnett Highway.

UPDATE 2.05PM: PARAMEDICS are assessing a young boy after a truck rollover near Biloela this afternoon.

Reports suggest the boy, 9, and an adult were travelling together in the cattle truck when it rolled on its side on the Burnett Highway.

No serious injuries have been reported however cattle have been injured and have spilled onto the road.

Parts of the highway are closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

1.45PM: EMERGENCY services crews are responding to a report of a cattle truck rollover near Biloela.

The accident is about 40km south of the town on the Burnett Highway.

There are reports of cattle on the road.

Initial reports suggest the driver and a child were in the truck and both were shaken up but not injured.

More to come.