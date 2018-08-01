Cattle on the loose after cattle truck rolls in western CQ

DRIVERS have been warned to be look out for stray cattle if they're driving in the vicinity of Bundoora, near Tieri this afternoon.

Queensland Police said a cattle truck rolled on Connection Rd, just past Oaky Creek Mine Access Rd, at approximately 1.15pm today, spilling its cargo of bovines.

MAP: Crash scene in Bundoora Google Maps

No injuries were reported from the crash but the road was blocked.

Animal control were contacted to muster the truck's roaming cargo.

Caution is advised for motorists travelling the road.