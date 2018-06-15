Cattle trains one step closer to be back on CQ's rail

A CATTLE train has been spotted in Longreach over the weekend bringing big relief for Central Queensland beef producers.

The Queensland Rail trains were taken off the rails last October after the new Chinese-made cattle crates broke and were deemed unsafe.

They were withdrawn from service due to safety issues with problems found in the crates locking mechanisms.

The Government has been under fire over how long it has taken to rectify the problems, with cattle producers facing extra costs to transport livestock by road while rail services are suspended.

Over the last few weeks, a series of test runs from Julia Creek to Rockhampton have been carried out to test the modified crates.

Member for Gregory, Lachlan Millar, welcomed the return of the trains and for the full service to be made available again as soon as possible.

"It's already been seven months of graziers paying $20 a head more to cart their cattle, putting more stress on the cattle, our graziers and our already under-resourced road network,” he said.

"It's a long time coming, but it's great to finally see these crates back on the rails.”

Mr Millar said the wait would now begin to see how successful the trial was but safety was paramount.

Mr Millar's biggest disappointment was the crates were repaired in Brisbane and Townsville, with Queensland Rail deciding not to repair them locally.

"Cutting out local manufacturing and engineering firms in Emerald and Longreach who could easily and efficiently complete the works,” he said.

"I'll be pushing for these crates to be back in action as soon as safely possible, and for graziers to be reimbursed the extra it's cost them to truck their cattle out, rather than cart on the trains.”

Mr Millar said it was an imperative and vital service for Central and Western Queenslanders.

"Just to put it into perspective, a train can take around 900 head of cattle, with trucks handling 60-80 head,” he said.

"Getting this service back on track will take trucks off our roads, making our roads safer and keeping costs down for graziers.”