Cattle truck driver caught on Bruce Highway

A CATTLE truck driver had seven Great Northern beers before being picked up by police on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted Beattie on the Bruce Highway at Marlborough at 8.18pm on September 13 for other traffic matters.

Ms Kurtz said Beattie told police he had consumed about seven Great Northern beers between 4-8pm that day.

She said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .086.

Beattie told Magistrate Cameron Press it was bad judgment.

He said he worked as a cattle truck driver and his employer was willing to work around his loss of a licence.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months with a traffic conviction recorded.