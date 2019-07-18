Cattle vaccinations on the agenda at local beef event

IMMUNITY and the health of Rockhampton's cattle were on top of the agenda at Virbac Australia's Target Beef program event last Thursday in Mount Gardiner, 110km north-west of the city.

Attendees took the "golden opportunity” to learn more about parasite management, with a special focus on the correct application methods.

The Target Beef sought to promote its animal health initiative aimed at optimising the health and performance of livestock at three key stages; pre-joining, pre-calving and weaning.

A focus on how breeders can increase productivity by managing drench resistance, and improving health and reproduction through strategic topping up of trace minerals and an effective vaccination program took precedent at the event.

Organises said the program brought together industry experts, veterinarians and producers to improve on-farm productivity and profitability through leading animal health management practices and industry benchmarks.

Key speakers at the event included Prudence Barwick from Gallagher and Virbac Australia area sales manager Victor Moffroid.

Mr Moffoid showcased correct application method for injectable, long-acting drenches and injectable, trace mineral supplements as well as identify the best and broadest, long-acting drench and trace mineral supplements to support stock at critical stages of their development.

Local brahman breeder Tim Olive hosted the event at his property, Apis Creek.

Mr Olive runs over 3,500 head of cattle and has used Multimin and Webster's 5in1B12 (vaccine) for the bottom 10-20 per cent of his steers when inducting into the feedlot.

He described the event as a great opportunity to learn more around the best times to use his preferred products.

"Multimin and Webster's 5in1B12 has helped to increase weight gain and performance results in my herd,” he said.

"We've seen massive benefits with the bottom 10 percent of the treated steers almost overtaking the untreated steers in their feeding lot. We now look forward to seeing the results after using these products in our breeding stock.

Joe Olive from "Nullegai” at Marlborough also attended Thursday's event and explained why he thought it was important to be apart of the program.

"An interesting part of the talk was about the benefits of using trace mineral injection in bulls to achieve a 22 percent more sperm count when treating three months prior to joining and also the Cydectin Long Acting protection claims against external parasites,” he said.

Mr Moffroid hoped the breeders in attendance would continue to thoroughly monitor their cattle.

"We encourage all attendees to continue monitoring their cattle throughout the duration of the program,” he said.

"Hopefully this has been a useful discussion for the group, and it's given them some useful information to now go out and act on.”