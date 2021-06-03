Cattleman left waiting in ED for 3 hours after heart attack

Early this year, Central Queensland cattleman Rob Neilson began to feel short of breath.

“Very crook”, his diary reads on February 4. “No breath”.

It was a heart attack.

From his property about 50km north of Dingo, the 69-year-old drove to his doctor in Rockhampton.

“I got gradually worse,” Rob said.

“I went to my GP and soon as he gave me a test he said, ‘You’re bloody serious here; you better get off to hospital’.

“I’ve never been in an ambulance all my life. It’s all new to me.”

Rob campdrafting.

Rob was put in a trolley and taken to the Emergency Department at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

He said he waited there for at least three hours, which gave him time to observe how the department operated.

Recently, LNP MPs have criticised the State Government for an increase in ambulance ramping and patient wait times at Rockhampton Hospital - when Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates visited in May, the hospital was in a code yellow.

Despite the “wonderful” job of those treating him, two aspects stuck out to Rob in February: the physical layout of that section of the hospital, and how long some patients were waiting to be seen.

Staff told him there were no available rooms or beds.

“It’s just badly designed, that show,” Rob said.

“Those staff, poor bastards, they've got no room to work.

“If we had a cattle yard like that, we’d doze it down and start again.”

Rob and friend.

The next morning, Rob checked himself out of the hospital and went to a private provider.

“I had some treatment – I wasn’t going to bloody die right there and then,” he said.

“I started to get a bit concerned about the whole show and thought, ‘This mightn’t end real well.’

“Those paramedic people, I said to them, ‘Does this happen all the time?’ They said, ‘Yeah, this is normal. You just wait.’

He said the hospital should be redesigned and given greater resources.

“Here we are in the wealthiest cattle area of Australia and the wealthiest coal area in Australia,” he said.

“It’s common sense.”

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said in May the number of daily ED presentations at Rockhampton Base Hospital had grown from 136 in 2019 to 162 this year.

“There is no single apparent reason for the rise in demand,” he said, “however, in addition to the increasing number of presentations at our Emergency Department, we are also experiencing more sick patients that require hospital admission.

“The ED is a very busy location and has a big team of doctors, nurses, and support staff all working very hard.

“They use a triage system to prioritise care for the sickest and most seriously injured patients to ensure everyone gets the best outcomes. This means less urgent cases sometimes need to wait for their treatment.

“We have opened more beds to help with the flow of patients from the ED to the ward, and our staff have been identifying patients who can be safely discharged from hospital or stepped down to recover in another location.

“Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service staff have been deployed to COVID testing and vaccination clinics, and we’ve been appointing more nurses to cover for this.”