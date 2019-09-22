Caught by same cop twice in same street

Caleb Mark Kontoleon was caught drug-driving in the same Emu Park street, by the same police officer, two years apart.

What are the odds?

It happened to Caleb Mark Kontoleon.

The 24-year-old provisional licence holder was intercepted by police on Hartley Street on July 3 this year and was subsequently found to have methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

On Thursday he pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drug-driving.

The court heard that Kontoleon, who works away at cattle stations, had previously been caught for the same offence in 2017.

He also had drug offences dating back to 2012.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Kontoleon he was running the risk of a term of imprisonment for his offending.

“If you’ve got a drug issue, you must go and do something about it because eventually if you don’t, you will end up going to jail.

“There’s ample evidence before me here that there is a drug issue.

“In 2012 there was a drug issue; in 2015 (drug) utensil; 2017 drug in your system; and today you come before the court (for) drugs in your system while driving.

“And it’s not just one drug, it’s cannabis and methamphetamine.”

Kontoleon was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.