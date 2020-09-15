CAUGHT: Man charged with attempted murder over shooting
THE MAN who allegedly led Rockhampton police on a chase at the weekend, wanted in relation to an attempted murder in Rockhampton in May, will front a Brisbane court today.
Police have confirmed the 29-year-old man, Travis Jealous, was arrested last night.
He was located at an Oxley (southwestern Brisbane suburb) motel.
He was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Rockhampton in May.
Police have alleged a male person on a motorcycle shot into a vehicle driving along Yaamba Rd.
Jealous is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court today.
RELATED:
Police link attempted murder with dangerous driving incident