CAUGHT: Man charged with attempted murder over shooting

Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

THE MAN who allegedly led Rockhampton police on a chase at the weekend, wanted in relation to an attempted murder in Rockhampton in May, will front a Brisbane court today.

Police have confirmed the 29-year-old man, Travis Jealous, was arrested last night.

He was located at an Oxley (southwestern Brisbane suburb) motel.

Travis Jealous

He was charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a shot at a man in Rockhampton in May.

Police have alleged a male person on a motorcycle shot into a vehicle driving along Yaamba Rd.

Jealous is due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court today.

RELATED:

Police link attempted murder with dangerous driving incident

UPDATE: Police pursuit linked to alleged attempted murder