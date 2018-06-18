Caught on camera: CCTV images of Lakes Ck robbery revealed

CCTV footage of the man who attended the Billman's Store on Lakes Creek road with an iron bar and demanded money.

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man who robbed a Koongal convenience store located next door to a police station.

In the images, the man's identity is concealed by a balaclava, a hat, full length clothing and white gloves, making it difficult for him to be recognised.

Officer in Charge of Rockhampton CIB, Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey, appealed for public information over the robbery at Billman's Store in Lakes Creek Road on Saturday night.

Snr Sgt Peachey said the robber was armed with a metal bar and "made demands towards the shop owners for an amount of cash”.

About $600 was taken from the 65-year-old male attendant and 62 year-old female attendant around 6.30pm.

"It was fortunate no violent action was caused,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The police dog squad was deployed to track the offender.

"They tracked the scent for a fair while but unfortunately lost the track,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

robbery lakes creek road: Robbery on Lakes Creek Road.

Next door to the shop is the Lakes Creek Police Station, which is understood to have been closed at the time.

It was previously closed for five years but was reopened in January to cater for the "wider community”.

"I think any sort of robbery is bold,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It is concerning it is so close to the police station.”

Police believe the offence had been pre-planned due to the type of clothing the robber was wearing.

"It doesn't appear to be a chance location,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"While he hasn't used that iron bar, it is very concerning that he has gone to these lengths.

"Anyone who knows any information for this and anyone who may be involved should call us,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton Police Station on 4932 3500.