Caught on camera: Driver had passenger sitting on bullbar

A trail camera similar to this one caught Tyler James Monaghan out.

A YEPPOON driver found himself in trouble with the law after he was captured on a council-operated trail cam.

Tyler James Monaghan, 31, was driving along Young Avenue at Kinka Beach on June 7, with a passenger sitting on the bullbar.

Subsequent police checks revealed that Monaghan should not have been driving at all.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 he pleaded guilty to driving while demerit point disqualified.

Monaghan told the court he was due to start a new job at Shoalwater Bay, but he would not be able to after his driver’s licence was disqualified.

As Magistrate Jeff Clarke explained, there was no way out of a disqualification.

“Unfortunately with your traffic history, your licence had been demerit suspended, so I have to apply the law which is a six-month disqualification,” Mr Clarke said.

Monaghan was also fined $300.