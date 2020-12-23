Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police conduct an RBT operation. Picture Glenn Hampson
Police conduct an RBT operation. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

CAUGHT OUT: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers

Darryn Nufer
23rd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

These people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving.

Rebecca Gaye Parry, 44, was driving from dinner at a hotel when she was intercepted by police on Shamrock St at Blackall, on September 19.

The court heard Parry had consumed wine and vodka at dinner.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.087.

Magistrate Cameron Press took into account Parry’s limited traffic history before fining her $600.

She was disqualified from driving for three months, but granted a restricted licence for her employment as a staff co-ordinator.

P-plater Ethan James Swinbank, 20, was caught drink-driving near Iwasaki Rd at Farnborough, on November 15.

After his 5am interception, Swinbank returned a reading of 0.043.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey, 27, was caught driving with both methamphetamine and cannabis in her system at Yeppoon on October 12.

After Harvey came to police attention on Tanby Rd, she tested positive to both drugs.

Harvey was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Emu Park resort groundskeeper struck victim in throat

RAV 4 driver shocked at two-year disqualification

Druggie mum gets another chance to stay out of jail

drink-driving rebecca gaye parry tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CUTE VIDEO: Meery Chimpmas from Rockhampton Zoo

        Premium Content CUTE VIDEO: Meery Chimpmas from Rockhampton Zoo

        Pets & Animals Capri steals the show at the Rocky Zoo’s annual Christmas gift deliveries.

        2020 in review: 40+ businesses that opened or closed in CQ

        Premium Content 2020 in review: 40+ businesses that opened or closed in CQ

        Business From service stations to new retail stores, restaurant and trades shops, the region...

        Keppel Sands services put under the microscope

        Premium Content Keppel Sands services put under the microscope

        News Residents asked questions about capital works expenditure and here were the answers...

        Christmas fundraiser helps those affected by cancer

        Premium Content Christmas fundraiser helps those affected by cancer

        Community Suncorp employees in Central and North Queensland will be donating $1 a day to...