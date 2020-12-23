CAUGHT OUT: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers

These people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving.

Rebecca Gaye Parry, 44, was driving from dinner at a hotel when she was intercepted by police on Shamrock St at Blackall, on September 19.

The court heard Parry had consumed wine and vodka at dinner.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.087.

Magistrate Cameron Press took into account Parry’s limited traffic history before fining her $600.

She was disqualified from driving for three months, but granted a restricted licence for her employment as a staff co-ordinator.

P-plater Ethan James Swinbank, 20, was caught drink-driving near Iwasaki Rd at Farnborough, on November 15.

After his 5am interception, Swinbank returned a reading of 0.043.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Laura Jane Elizabeth Harvey, 27, was caught driving with both methamphetamine and cannabis in her system at Yeppoon on October 12.

After Harvey came to police attention on Tanby Rd, she tested positive to both drugs.

Harvey was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

