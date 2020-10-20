CAUGHT OUT: Yeppoon drug and drink-drivers named

A number of drug and drink-drivers faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.

Here are their stories:

James Neville Raymond Sutherland, 32, pleaded guilty to drug-driving after he was caught on Yeppoon Rd on July 20.

The court heard police were called to an incident on the day of Sutherland’s offending involving a Holden Commodore he was driving.

Sutherland admitted to police he had used cannabis recently and he returned a positive test.

The court was told Sutherland had a previous drug-drive offence in 2016.

Last Thursday he was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Shane Stephen Cooper, 54, pleaded guilty to drink-driving after he made the mistake of driving his ill wife home from a barbecue.

The court heard that Cooper’s wife was the designated driver on September 25 when Cooper decided to take a risk that cost him.

He was intercepted by police at 10.10pm and subsequently returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.079.

Cooper had no history of similar offending.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Teresa Maree Pitt, 48, was caught drink-driving on her property at Bondoola.

She pleaded guilty in court to the offence where it was heard that police were called to her residence on April 13 in relation to a separate matter.

The court was told that Pitt had moved a vehicle into a shed after consuming six or seven cans of vodka.

She returned a blood alcohol content of 0.074.

Pitt had no history of similar offending.

She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

